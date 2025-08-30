MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Museum says their American History Series will continue with a program called, The Presidential Election of 1912: Theodore Roosevelt and the Rise of the Bull Moose Party, which will be presented by Lew Miller on Saturday, Sept. 13, at 1 p.m. at the Milford Public Library.
The Election of 1912 was a contest between four nominees, but the program’s focus will be on two of them: Theodore Roosevelt, a former president and the nominee of the Progressive Party, also known as the Bull Moose Party, and Woodrow Wilson, a Democrat who was then serving as the governor of New Jersey. It has been called the first "modern" presidential election since several states held primary elections to choose their candidates.
According to the Milford Museum, this program focuses on a variety of topics concerning local, state and national history. These presentations are held on the second Saturday of each month at 1 p.m. The library is located at 11 S.E. Front Street in Milford, Delaware.