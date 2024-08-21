LEWES, Del.- The Lewes Board of Public Works recently received laboratory results from the Office of Drinking Water for water samples collected on August 20. The tests confirmed that the water is safe, allowing the Boil Water Notice to be lifted.
According to a Facebook post from the Lewes Board of Public Works a 12 inch water main break had occurred at the canal crossings.
On Wednesday, the dive team assessed the condition of the 12” water main that crosses under the canal near the bridge and confirmed that the repairs are in good condition. The BPW says it's preparing to bring the main online.
The dive team assessed a second water main that crosses the canal that was repaired previously and remained offline to serve as a backup water main. The BPW says its staff collected a water sample from this second water main. Once test results are received and meet the required standards, staff will work to bring the water main online and increase the flow to the beach side of the City. This will result in increased water pressure.
In the meantime, the Board of Public Works asks people to be mindful of water use and minimize irrigation to reduce the potential pressure fluctuations on the beach side of the City.
The Lewes BPW says it is also working to expedite the installation of a new watermain under the canal, that is currently in the permitting process.
The Lewes Board of Public Works said it experienced a communication failure at its water treatment plant Tuesday morning and warned people to boil their water.
CoastTV received multiple reports from people who were experiencing a water outage in Lewes.
The BPW said Tuesday morning that it was working diligently to restore water services and apologized for the inconvenience.
The BPW said it experienced a drop in pressure due to a treatment plant issue which caused a loss of positive water pressure in our distribution system. According to the board, a loss of positive water pressure is a signal of the existence of conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system. As a result, the board said there was an increased chance that the water may contain disease-causing organisms.
"Due to a possible communication error in the treatment plant our water system dropped below the minimum 25 psi required," says the Lewes Board of Public Works. "We have since repaired the issue and are slowly bringing the pressure back up in the system. We will inform you when all corrective actions have been completed and when you no longer need to boil your water."
For more information, please contact Austin Calaman at 302-645-6228 or Caitlin Berchtold, Environmental Health Specialist II with the Office of Drinking Water at 302-741-8630.