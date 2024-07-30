EASTON, Md. — New investigation details have been released following the crash of a plane into the Tred Avon River July 16.
According to the Aviation Investigation Preliminary Report the pilot , Robert Merlini reported a significant engine problem with the Cessna 402B shortly before the crash. The report states that Merlini added 20 gallons of fuel to each auxiliary tank instead of the main tanks, which may have contributed to the incident. The flight departed Tipton Airport (FME) at 8:57 a.m. and proceeded toward Easton Airport (ESN) without issue until about 9:28 a.m., when Merlini informed air traffic control of a severe engine problem.
The pilot attempted to land at ESN but declared an emergency shortly after, stating that both engines were losing power. Despite being cleared to land on a runway, Merlini indicated he could not reach the airport and aimed for a nearby field. The aircraft ultimately crashed into the river about 4 miles southwest of the airport.
The preliminary report indicates that the left wing and engine detached from the plane during the crash. The cockpit remained largely intact, and evidence from the wreckage shows that the right engine’s fuel system was nearly empty. Water contamination was found in the right engine, but the exact cause of the failure is still under investigation.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) continue to lead the investigation with assistance from the Maryland State Police.