MARYLAND -Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks will be the next U.S. Senator from Maryland. The Democrat won the General Election contest against former two-term Republican Governor Larry Hogan. Hogan conceded shortly after 10 p.m.
The Associated Press called declared Alsobrooks the winner at 9:32 p.m. with 54.6 percent of the vote and 882,689 votes.
She will replace the retiring Democrat Ben Cardin, who announced last year he would not seek re-election. Due to Hogan's popularity during his time as Governor, the Republicans had hoped that would help flip this traditionally Democratic seat. In the end, the Democrats approximate 2-1 voter registration in the state was able to carry Alsobrooks to Congress.
Alsobrooks is a graduate of Duke University and the University of Maryland School of Law. She has previously worked as a law clerk in the Howard County Circuit Court and later the Baltimore City Circuit Court before becoming the first full-time Assistant State's Attorney to handle domestic violence cases in Prince George's County. Alsobrooks was the first woman to be elected Prince George's County Executive in 2018 and the first black woman to hold that office in Maryland history.
Governor Moore praises Alsobrooks saying, "Maryland is better because of Angela Alsobrooks – and the United States Congress will be better because of her presence too. I knew that when I endorsed her, and I feel just as strongly today. Her fight is our fight."