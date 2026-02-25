Beebe Healthcare

According to Beebe Healthcare, the mobile unit includes two exam rooms and wait times may vary. (Beebe Healthcare)

LEWES, Del. — Beebe Healthcare announced their location openings and closings for Wednesday, after the impacts of the recent winter weather.

All Beebe Healthcare locations will open with normal operations on Wednesday except the Georgetown Health Center.

The following services and locations will be closed:

  • Lab Express Millsboro and Georgetown
  • Beebe Imaging Millsboro and Georgetown
  • Physical Rehabilitation Georgetown
  • Center for Weight Loss Surgery
  • Beebe Primary Care Millsboro Dupont Blvd and Georgetown
  • Beebe Walk-In Care Georgetown

Beebe said available walk-in care services for patients include illnesses and injuries for those in need of non-emergent, same-day care. Patients are encouraged to use the “On My Way” online check-in feature through the MyChart app. 

Tags

Locations

Editor

Rianna Moses joined CoastTV in July of 2025. She is a 2025 Rowan University graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies.

Recommended for you