LEWES, Del. — Beebe Healthcare announced their location openings and closings for Wednesday, after the impacts of the recent winter weather.
All Beebe Healthcare locations will open with normal operations on Wednesday except the Georgetown Health Center.
The following services and locations will be closed:
- Lab Express Millsboro and Georgetown
- Beebe Imaging Millsboro and Georgetown
- Physical Rehabilitation Georgetown
- Center for Weight Loss Surgery
- Beebe Primary Care Millsboro Dupont Blvd and Georgetown
- Beebe Walk-In Care Georgetown
Beebe said available walk-in care services for patients include illnesses and injuries for those in need of non-emergent, same-day care. Patients are encouraged to use the “On My Way” online check-in feature through the MyChart app.