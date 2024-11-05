DAGSBORO, Del. — Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a bicycle that occurred Friday night, resulting in the death of 79-year-old William Blatt.
Police say the crash happened on Nov. 2, at approximately 6:14 p.m., when a 2016 Ford F-150 was traveling southbound in the left lane of Route 113, north of Molly Field Road. Simultaneously, an Ancheer E-Bike was also traveling southbound. According to preliminary reports, the bicyclist attempted to cross Dupont Boulevard near Cricket Street, entering the path of the Ford. The truck was unable to avoid a collision, and the two collided in the left lane.
Blatt was pronounced dead at the scene. The Ford’s driver, a 46-year-old man from Frankford, was not injured.
Route 113 was closed for approximately four hours while investigators examined the scene.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the crash. Witnesses are encouraged to contact Master Corporal R. Albert at 302-703-3266. Information can also be submitted via a private message to the Delaware State Police on Facebook or through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.