OCEAN PINES, Md. - Patti Stevens, Chair of the Worcester County Bike and Pedestrian Coalition, updated the Ocean Pines community on the coalition’s recent accomplishments and upcoming priorities during the latest Ocean Pines Association (OPA) Board of Directors meeting.
Ocean Pines Chief of Police Tim Robinson is working with the coalition, which has already implemented new safety measures on the south side of Ocean Pines. "New signage allowing drivers to know that there is a walking path crossing the road along with actual crosswalks. So we feel that's really going to go a long way to helping to increase safety in that area," said Chief Robinson.
Looking ahead, Stevens outlined several potential projects for the coalition. One project is a proposed trail along Route 589, featuring a 10-foot-wide path set back from the road with a grass or concrete barrier. Another proposed project includes creating a six- to seven-foot-wide on-road trail along the existing shoulder of Ocean Parkway. This area is already informally used by pedestrians and bikers, but the project would add colored markings to formalize the lane.
Chief Robinson noted that Ocean Pines has been fortunate this year with very few incidents, and they aim to maintain this safety record.