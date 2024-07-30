LEWES, Del. - A car crash occurred at Lewes Georgetown Highway and Old Vine Boulevard and resulted in a van crashing to the nearby apartment building, then catching fire. The call for the crash was dispatched to Lewes Fire Department at 2:12 p.m.
According to Delaware State Police, a Chevrolet Silverado was driving westbound on Lewes Georgetown Highway, slowing for stopped traffic at the red light at Old Vine Boulevard. A Ford Transit Van was also driving westbound on Lewes Georgetown Highway behind the Silverado. At the same time, a Dodge Durango was driving eastbound on Lewes-Georgetown Highway approaching Old Vine Boulevard.
The investigation revealed that the van failed to slow down, and the driver’s side front of the van hit the rear passenger’s side of the Silverado. The impact caused the Silverado to enter the eastbound lane of travel where driver’s side front of the Silverado hit the driver’s side front of the Dodge Durango. The van continued off the road, came to a stop and caught fire near the apartment building of the Vineyards at Nassau. The fire caused damage to the building, but DSP said no one in the building was injured.
A 68-year-old man from Georgetown was the driver of the Silverado, the driver of the van was a 41-year-old man from Milton and the driver of the Durango was a 42-year-old-man from Pennsylvania. All of the drivers involved were taken to the hospital and were reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.
DSP said the van driver was charged with inattentive driving. Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire damage to the building and property.