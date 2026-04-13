MILTON, Del. — Delaware State Police have arrested 62-year-old Myron Savage in connection with a deadly shooting in Milton, after previously asking for the public’s help locating him.
Troopers said Savage, from Milton, was taken into custody without incident on April 12 in Harrington, one day after officers responded to the 20000 block of Forest Road for a reported shooting. When troopers arrived, they found 47-year-old Jerry Lee Hall suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators identified Savage as the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest shortly after the incident.
Savage has been charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $1,060,000 cash bond.
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit continues to investigate the case. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective A. Bluto at 302-741-2859 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.