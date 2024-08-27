GREENWOOD, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested 40-year-old Dorothy Wooleyhand and most recently, 39-year-old Michael Plummer of Greenwood for multiple felony thefts related to a series of copper wire thefts from irrigation systems in Kent and Sussex Counties.
Between April 12 and Aug. 16, detectives from Troop 3 and Troop 4 say they investigated numerous incidents in the Bridgeville, Greenwood and Houston areas, where suspects trespassed onto private properties, cut and removed copper wire from pivot irrigation systems, and caused extensive damage to the equipment. Through their investigation, detectives identified Wooleyhand and Plummer as the primary suspects.
On Aug. 23, Plummer was arrested and taken to Troop 5, where he was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and released on a $21,610 unsecured bond.
- Theft over $1,500 where the Victim is Over 62 (Felony) – 4 counts
- Theft over $1,500 (Felony) – 4 counts
- Criminal Mischief over $5,000 (Felony) – 8 counts
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony) – 4 counts
- Theft under $1,500
- Criminal Mischief under $1,000 – 2 counts
- Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree – 10 counts
Wooleyhand was apprehended on Aug. 20, and taken to Troop 4. She has been charged with:
- Theft over $1,500 where the victim is over 62 (Felony) – 4 counts
- Theft over $1,500 (Felony) – 4 counts
- Criminal Mischief over $5,000 (Felony) – 8 counts
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony) – 4 counts
- Theft under $1,500
- Criminal Mischief under $1,000 – 2 counts
- Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree – 10 counts
Wooleyhand was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and released on a $22,000 unsecured bond.