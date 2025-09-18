REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Delaware State Police Troop 7 have found 16-year-old Michael Seymore of Rehoboth Beach, after issuing a Gold Alert. DSP said he was found safe.
Police said they were unable to locate or contact Seymore and there had been a concern for his safety and well-being. When missing, Seymore was last seen around 8 p.m. Sept. 17 near the Red Mill Inn on Coastal Highway in Lewes.
He had been last seen wearing light blue Cape athletic shorts and carrying a Pink Panther book bag.
Anyone with information on Seymore’s whereabouts is urged to call Delaware State Police Troop 7 at 302-644-5020. Tips can also be provided to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.