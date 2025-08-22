DELAWARE. - All surf fishing drive-on beach crossings at Delaware Seashore State Park, Cape Henlopen State Park and Fenwick Island State Park will remain closed through Saturday due to hazardous surf, rip currents and flooding, state park officials announced Friday.
Water access is also closed at Towers Ocean and Fenwick Island State Park because of high surf and strong rip currents. As of 10:15 a.m. Friday, water access reopened at the South Inlet Day Area under yellow flag conditions.
Visitors are urged to use caution because of ongoing risks from rip currents, wind and waves. The camp store at the South Inlet Campground is closed at least through Saturday due to flooding.
Officials said all reservations for Saturday have been automatically canceled and refunded. Sunday reservations are not currently affected.
For the latest information, visitors should check the Delaware State Parks website.