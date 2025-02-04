FRANKFORD, Del.- According to Delaware State Police a man is in critical condition after a shooting in Frankford on Feb. 2. Police are asking for the public's help to find the suspect.
The shooting happened around 1 p.m. on Gum Tree Road. Troopers say a 41-year-old man was shot during an argument at a home with another man, who then ran away.
The victim was initially treated at the Frankford Fire Company before being taken to the hospital. His condition remains critical. Detectives continue to investigate the shooting and are asking for the public’s help with locating the suspect, 18-year-old Kelvin Wescott of Seaford.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Delaware Crime Stoppers.