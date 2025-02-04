Shooting in Frankford

A shooting in Frankford leaving one critically inured. 

FRANKFORD, Del.- According to Delaware State Police a man is in critical condition after a shooting in Frankford on Feb. 2. Police are asking for the public's help to find the suspect.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. on Gum Tree Road. Troopers say a 41-year-old man was shot during an argument at a home with another man, who then ran away.

Kelvin Wescott

Detectives continue to investigate the shooting and are asking for the public’s help with locating the suspect, 18-year-old Kelvin Wescott of Seaford. (DSP)

The victim was initially treated at the Frankford Fire Company before being taken to the hospital. His condition remains critical. Detectives continue to investigate the shooting and are asking for the public’s help with locating the suspect, 18-year-old Kelvin Wescott of Seaford.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Delaware Crime Stoppers.

Tags

Locations

Producer

Olivia Armstrong joined the CoastTV News team as a producer in August 2024. She graduated from Rowan University in New Jersey in May 2024 with a bachelors degree in communications and a minor in journalism.

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you