DSP Car

The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash. 

This article has been updated to include the identification of the person who was killed, released by DSP. 

LINCOLN, Del. - The Delaware State Police is investigating a two-car deadly crash, and has identified the person who was killed Wednesday night. 

On Oct. 28., at approximately 10:20 p.m., a Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard approaching Johnson Road while a Chevrolet Cavalier was traveling westbound on Johnson Road approaching Dupont Boulevard. 

The investigation revealed that the F-150 failed to stop at the red light and struck the driver’s side of the Cavalier.

The driver of the Cavalier, a 19-year-old man from Ellendale was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on Oct. 29. Delaware State Police announced Saturday that the 19-year-old has been identified as Zyadon Briddell.

The driver of the F-150, a 22-year-old man from Georgetown was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The roadway was closed for an extended time while the scene was investigated and cleared.

The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash. 

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