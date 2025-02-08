CHESWOLD, Del. - Two Delaware State University aviation students made a forced landing at Delaware Airpark late Friday night following a training flight from South Carolina, according to a university official.
Carlos Holmes, Director of News Services at DSU, confirmed that both students suffered only minor injuries in the emergency landing. They were evaluated at local hospitals and are now home resting.
The Delaware River and Bay Authority say on the approach to Runway 9, the plane ran out of fuel, causing it to land in the grass and flip over.