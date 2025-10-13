DEWEY BEACH

First responders in Dewey Beach on Monday morning after a large house fire was brought under control.

DEWEY BEACH, Del. — Fire crews responded to a structure fire on Carolina Street, on the ocean side of town, where at least one house was fully involved and nearby homes also sustained damage. The Delaware State Fire Marshal said the fire broke out shortly after 3 a.m., causing minor injuries to first responders.

The fire marshal said that three of the firefighters on the scene were taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries. However, the home was unoccupied at the time of the incident.

Firefighters, police, and EMS units from across the area were called to the scene to contain the fire and protect neighboring properties. The Dewey Beach Police Department reports that the fire was at a vacation home and nobody was inside at the time.

According to responders, the fire was brought under control around 5 a.m. Deputy state fire marshals responded to the scene and launched an origin and cause investigation. As of Monday afternoon, the cause of the fire had not been determined. The fire marshal estimates there was $1 million in damage.

