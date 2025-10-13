DEWEY BEACH, Del. — Fire crews responded to a structure fire on Carolina Street, on the ocean side of town, where at least one house was fully involved and nearby homes also sustained damage. According to the Milton Fire Department, at least two of the responders on the scene were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Firefighters, police, and EMS units from across the area were called to the scene to contain the fire and protect neighboring properties. The Dewey Beach Police Department reports that the fire was at a vacation home and nobody was inside at the time.
According to responders, the fire was brought under control around 5 a.m. Crews are expected to remain in the area for cleanup and to monitor hot spots. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.