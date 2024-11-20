LEWES, Del. - Some locals in Lewes who live in the Anchors Run development are raising concerns over a proposed expansion that would add 356 single-family lots to the existing subdivision, citing potential disruptions to their quality of life.
Parker Nolen, who lives in the community, is particularly upset by plans to relocate pickleball courts closer to his property.
"If a developer says they're going to do something, do what they say they're going to do," Nolen said, expressing frustration over the unexpected proximity of the courts.
Other homeowners echo his sentiment, with some dreading the noise that could soon replace their peaceful evenings.
“Those owners are as much entitled to consideration,” said Fred Bauer, another homeowner in the neighborhood.
Not all locals oppose the project.
"When the builders talked about adding about 90 more homes to the community, that came along with some enhancements to the amenities," said one local Steve Mrozowski The majority are super excited, about having those extra things around."
The project was approved to move forward by the Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission Wednesday.