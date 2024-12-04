Fenwick Island to discuss outcome of Little Assawoman Bay dredging project

FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - Boaters navigating the shallow waters of Little Assawoman Bay have faced challenges for decades, locals and visitors hope that problem has ended thanks to a long-anticipated dredging project. The initiative, which began on Oct. 14, wrapped up in mid-November.

Fenwick Island Dredging Committee met Wednesday to provide updates on the project. According to the committee, there are about 8 new pairs of channel markers, soil testing is underway, and more tests are still expected to be conducted. Equipment has also been de-mobilized. 

The $2.3 million project was funded primarily through contributions from the state of Delaware and Sussex County, with Fenwick Island contributing $500,000.

The dredging is expected to improve navigation and safety for boaters, marking a significant milestone for the coastal community. Skip Twilley, who lives in Fenwick Island, is excited to see the results he tells CoastTV "I've had my next-door neighbor get stuck, and I've had quite a few people get stuck over the year over the summer."

The final steps for this project are expected to be discussed at the next meeting in Fenwick Island.

 

