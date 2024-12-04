Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST FRIDAY... ...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and extremely rough waters. For the Low Water Advisory, abnormally low water levels expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 AM EST Friday. For the Low Water Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due to below normal water levels. &&