FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - Whether you’re relaxing by the beach or enjoying a quiet night at home, residents and visitors in Fenwick Island may soon need to keep a closer ear on their noise levels.
The Fenwick Island Town Council is set to vote on proposed updates to the town’s noise ordinance during a public hearing on Friday. Mayor Natalie Magdeburger said the changes are being considered following requests from residents and police for clearer and more enforceable rules regarding noise.
“Fenwick is definitely anchored in the notion of a quiet, family-oriented community,” said Richard Robinson, a local resident. “Ocean City is more adventurous and focused on entertainment.”
The proposed updates include:
- Expanded Quiet Hours: Current quiet hours run from midnight to 8 a.m., but the new regulations would begin at 10 p.m.
- Decibel-Level Limits: Noise levels during regular hours would be capped at 65 decibels, with the limit dropping to 55 decibels during quiet hours.
- Permits for Outdoor Amplified Music: A permit would be required to play amplified music or use sound devices outdoors.
- Decibel-Level Monitoring: Police would use decibel-measuring equipment to determine if noise levels exceed allowable limits, with fines issued for violations.
The town plans to have the officers download an app on their smartphone to assess noise levels at any location. Anyone concerned about their noise levels can download the same app officers plan to use, enabling residents to measure decibel levels themselves and ensure compliance with the limits.
The council’s hearing is open to the public, offering an opportunity for residents to voice their opinions before a final decision is made.