GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Georgetown Town Council voted to approve the Circle Advisory Committee's recommendations to improve circle safety during Tuesday’s Town Council meeting.
The Circle Advisory Committee had presented a detailed report of safety recommendations to the council, following a five-month review of damage and traffic incidents at the Georgetown circle.
During the review, the committee examined damage reports, possible contributing factors and insights to improve safety. Their recommendations include multiple changes to signage, speed limits and structural reinforcements aimed at reducing the high frequency of accidents on the Georgetown circle. Since September 2023, nine car crashes have caused considerable damage to the circle’s monuments, signs, fire hydrants and landscaping, with estimated repair costs reaching $183,793.
The committee’s suggestions include replacing the current “One Way” signs with black-and-white retro-reflective chevrons at all entrances to the circle. Additional proposed measures include:
- At East Market Street and South Bedford Street: A “Roundabout Ahead” warning sign and a 15 mph speed limit sign.
- At West Market Street: Similar warning signs and speed limits, along with a programmable yellow flashing beacon light for nighttime.
- At North Bedford Street: Warning signage, a 15 mph speed limit sign, and a speed feedback sign featuring flashing red and blue lights to alert drivers who exceed the speed limit.
The committee also recommends accepting a proposal from Harbor Designs for perimeter crash protection within the circle. In coordination with these upgrades, DelDOT has agreed to conduct a photometric study to assess lighting around the circle and explore potential enhanced pavement markings.
Charlie Koskey, owner of a jewelry store adjacent to The Circle and a member of the advisory committee, has been vocal about the need for safety enhancements. “It was a very rare occurrence. And then all of a sudden, it became almost a weekly occurrence,” Koskey said. “I would come to work and there would be a lamp post down. I would come to work and notice that someone had crashed into one of the flowerbeds.”
Local Tony Sands also supports the proposed changes. “I think it’s a good idea. I mean, especially when people are not too familiar with the circles. You do have to slow down. You’ve got traffic coming in from two or three different directions,” Sands noted.
The total estimated cost of implementing these safety measures is $30,900.