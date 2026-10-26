This article has been updated with meal information and when they plan to send students back to school from the Milford School District.
MILFORD, Del. - The Milford School District, Delaware Department of Education, and the Delaware State Fire Marshal are working to get Milford families the assistance they need and the answers they're looking for after a fire at the school caused closures.
"Our teams are supporting the district as it considers alternative classroom space, transportation and technology needs, instructional materials, and services for students and families," The Delaware Department of Education said in a statement. "Milford will determine the next steps for its schools and communicate those decisions directly to families. DDOE's role is to help remove barriers, connect resources, and support the district in moving forward."
Patricia Gerken, a Milford School District Public Information Officer, says they're working with the Food Bank of Delaware and their Child Nutrition team to offer breakfast and lunch meals.
Gerken notes that many organizations in the area, like The Breakfast Club, Kids Inc/Reformation Lutheran Church, and the Boys and Girls Club have also opened their doors in hopes of helping those in need of childcare and other assistance.
In regards to a plan for getting students back to learning, the school district is coordinating with the community and state partners, who will be meeting tomorrow, Oct. 27, and plans to provide daily updates throughout the week.
The district says it is assessing available space across its schools and working through logistical challenges involving transportation, technology and food services. Leaders say they are aiming to return Ross students to school next week.
In the meantime, meal distribution sites have been established for Ross students and families who need assistance. Meal bags will include lunch for that day and breakfast for the following morning. The district thanked the Food Bank of Delaware for its help and said distribution details will be shared directly with Ross families.
The district also announced that fiberoptic repairs at Mispillion Elementary School have been completed. The school will return to its normal schedule for students and staff Tuesday, Oct. 27.
State Fire Marshals say they're still unsure what caused this fire, but suspect it began in the Kent Hallway of the building.