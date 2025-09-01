ROUTE 90 CRASH

Crews on the scene of a crash on the Rt. 90 Bridge (Maryland Transportation Authority).

OCEAN CITY, Md -A crash closed the Route 90 Bridge.  The Maryland Transportation Authority reported it at 9:03 am. At approximately 9:45 am. traffic in one of the lanes re-opened. By 10:15 am, it was no longer reported as an active incident. The MTA says it involved 4 vehicles. Crews were on the scene just east of the Coastal Highway entrance. Information is limited at this time. 

