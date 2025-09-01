OCEAN CITY, Md -A crash closed the Route 90 Bridge. The Maryland Transportation Authority reported it at 9:03 am. At approximately 9:45 am. traffic in one of the lanes re-opened. By 10:15 am, it was no longer reported as an active incident. The MTA says it involved 4 vehicles. Crews were on the scene just east of the Coastal Highway entrance. Information is limited at this time.
UPDATE: Lanes on Rt. 90 Bridge no longer reported as closed
- Matthew Pencek
Matthew Pencek
Morning Broadcast Journalist
Matt co-anchors CoastTV News Today Monday through Friday from 5-7 a.m. and regularly produces and anchors CoastTV News Midday at 11 a.m. He was previously the sports director at WBOC from 2015-2019.
Locations
