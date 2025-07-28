MILTON, Del. - A Claymont man has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and other offenses following a fatal hit-and-run crash Saturday morning in Sussex County, Delaware State Police said.
Tahrie Calloway, 22, was taken into custody after authorities say he hit and killed a bicyclist while driving under the influence and fled the scene.
According to troopers, the crash occurred around 7:39 a.m. on July 26, as Calloway was driving a 2017 Honda Accord northbound on Sand Hill Road near Burton Road in Milton. Investigators said the car hit 67-year-old Sylvester Person of Milford, who was riding a bicycle along the eastern edge of the road.
The impact threw the bicyclist into the grass, and the driver did not stop, DSP said. Emergency responders later found the victim and transported him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Approximately a mile from the crash site, EMS personnel located the disabled Honda and identified Calloway as the driver. Police said the damage to the vehicle was consistent with the hit-and-run crash. Troopers also reported observing signs of impairment, including the odor of alcohol on Calloway's breath.
Calloway was arrested without incident and taken to Troop 4 for processing. He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $18,101 cash bond.
He is facing multiple charges, including:
Vehicular Homicide 2nd Degree (felony)
Leaving the Scene of a Collision Resulting in Death (felony)
Tampering with Physical Evidence (felony)
Driving Under the Influence
Inattentive Driving
The roadway was closed for approximately three hours as investigators processed the scene.