Dorchester County K9 Ender

A Dorchester County K9 died after being left in a hot patrol car and the group that donated him says the sheriff’s office bypassed an autopsy required by contract. The Throw Away Dogs Project is now pursuing legal action, demanding accountability. (Dorchester Sheriff's Office)

 

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- No charges are being recommended in the death of Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office K9 Ender, who died in a hot patrol car earlier this summer, according to the Worcester County state’s attorney.

K9 Ender, donated to the sheriff’s office in 2022 by the nonprofit Throw Away Dogs Project, was found dead after being left inside a running cruiser. The Worcester County state’s attorney report revealed that the patrol car was equipped with a Hot-N-Pop device, which automatically turns on the air conditioning and rolls down windows if the temperature becomes too high. Investigators determined that the system showed no signs of malfunction.

The report noted that while the cruiser’s air conditioning had failed in early June, it was repaired by a mechanic and no additional issues were reported. On the day Ender died, outside temperatures reached 100 degrees. The Worcester County State’s Attorney says the deputy left the dog inside the running cruiser with the air conditioning on while he went into his home and fell asleep.

Instead of being taken to a veterinarian, Ender’s remains were sent directly to a crematory without an autopsy. The Throw Away Dogs Project has stated that this action violates its contract with the sheriff’s office. The organization announced that it is pursuing legal action against the sheriff’s office and the Dorchester County government, seeking to address the alleged breach of contract regarding the handling of Ender’s remains.

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation, and Sheriff Mike Lewis previously described Ender’s death as “deeply concerning.”

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has not responded to CoastTV’s request for comment.

