OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department presented its 2024 statistics and recruitment updates to the City Council on Monday, highlighting changes in call volumes, ordinance violations, arrests, and ongoing staffing challenges.
One notable trend was a moderate increase in assist citizen or motorist calls, attributed to weather conditions according to the department. City ordinance violations doubled from 7 in 2023 to 14 in 2024, with most stemming from animal control-related incidents. Arrests declined for the second consecutive year, with 58 in 2024 compared to 66 in 2023 and 90 in December 2022 alone.
However, recruitment remains a persistent challenge for the department. Although the city has budgeted for 130 full-time officers, the department currently has only 109 positions filled. Efforts to close this gap include moving the hiring process online, allowing applicants to apply from the comfort of their homes.
Despite this convenience, the biggest hurdle lies in navigating the lengthy background checks required for recruits. With approximately 20 positions still vacant, local Joanne Grason believes more needs to be done to address staffing issues before the busy summer season.
“Well, I think part of it is budget. They may not be able to be as competitive as other jurisdictions, and maybe a lot of people don’t want to live on the Eastern Shore,” she added.
When asked about officer pay, city officials deferred, citing ongoing negotiations. The deadline for the new contract is March 1, 2025.