OCEAN PINES, Md. - The Ocean Pines Association is urging locals and vacationers to keep the grounds clean by properly disposing of trash, particularly around the Ocean Pines Yacht Club. The association released a statement last week encouraging people to pick up after themselves, following a report of trash in the area.
However, not everyone agrees with the association's concerns. Allyson Jubber, a frequent visitor to the Yacht Club, says she hasn't noticed any litter.
"I come here about two or three times a week in the summer, and I’ve never seen trash ever. This is the cleanest place," Jubber said.
The association’s statement was prompted by an email from a local resident, who expressed concerns about trash around the Yacht Club. In response, management sent out the release as a precautionary measure.
David Markiewicz, who helps maintain the building, acknowledged that complaints are inevitable.
"There's always somebody complaining about something. You know, it’s one of those things," Markiewicz said.
Despite the minimal trash, the Ocean Pines Association is taking additional steps to ensure the area remains pristine. They plan to install new signage and add more trash cans to encourage visitors to dispose of their waste properly.
The association hopes these changes will satisfy everyone and maintain the Yacht Club's reputation for cleanliness.