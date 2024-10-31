Ocean View

A resident in Ocean View reported that their homeowner’s association (HOA) ordered the removal of a small political sign from their lawn, citing HOA bylaws that prohibit unapproved signs.

OCEAN VIEW, Del. - Halloween decorations won’t be the only things catching eyes in neighborhoods this weekend, as the final days before the election see homes with signs of support for both presidential candidates. But in some communities, HOA rules may keep political displays out of sight.

An Ocean View resident recently informed CoastTV that his HOA directed him to take down a political sign on his property, citing a rule prohibiting unapproved signs. The resident, who has displayed signs on his lawn without issue in the past three years, says this regulation has not been enforced before.

The resident, fearing retaliation, declined to reveal his location or identity. He expressed concerns after the person who reported the sign hinted at possessing a concealed carry permit.

John Cavallo, a local resident, commented on the HOA’s stance, suggesting a balance.

“I think if people are respectful of each other and express different opinions, then the HOA should say that’s not really for us to get into—that’s your personal value.” said Cavallo.

While CoastTV was unable to confirm the precise location of the incident, sources say the homeowner has now brought the sign indoors, where it remains visible from outside.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Kevin joined the CoastTV News team in November 2023 as a video journalist. He is a Rowan University graduate with a degree in radio television and film and a minor in sports communications. While at Rowan, Kevin worked at the campus television station, RTN, and was also a member of the Rowan radio station, 89.7 WGLS-FM.

Recommended for you