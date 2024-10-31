OCEAN VIEW, Del. - Halloween decorations won’t be the only things catching eyes in neighborhoods this weekend, as the final days before the election see homes with signs of support for both presidential candidates. But in some communities, HOA rules may keep political displays out of sight.
An Ocean View resident recently informed CoastTV that his HOA directed him to take down a political sign on his property, citing a rule prohibiting unapproved signs. The resident, who has displayed signs on his lawn without issue in the past three years, says this regulation has not been enforced before.
The resident, fearing retaliation, declined to reveal his location or identity. He expressed concerns after the person who reported the sign hinted at possessing a concealed carry permit.
John Cavallo, a local resident, commented on the HOA’s stance, suggesting a balance.
“I think if people are respectful of each other and express different opinions, then the HOA should say that’s not really for us to get into—that’s your personal value.” said Cavallo.
While CoastTV was unable to confirm the precise location of the incident, sources say the homeowner has now brought the sign indoors, where it remains visible from outside.