MILFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian hit-and-run crash that happened Monday night in Milford.
The crash occurred around 8:10 p.m. March 23 on Milford-Harrington Highway east of Church Hill Road. Police said a car was heading west when it struck a pedestrian who was also walking west, possibly just inside the lane. After the crash, the driver left the scene, according to DSP.
The pedestrian, 74-year-old Richard Bielawski from Harrington, was taken to an area hospital where he died according to police. The road was closed for an extended period as troopers investigated and cleared the scene.
The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate. Troopers are asking anyone who saw the crash or has information to contact Master Cpl. W. Booth at 302-698-8451. Information can also be shared through a private message to Delaware State Police on Facebook or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.