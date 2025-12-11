MILTON, Del. - Delaware State Police pursued a car linked to a shoplifting case at the Rehoboth Beach outlets on Wednesday. Troopers are still working to find the suspects.
On Dec. 10, at about 1:20 p.m., troopers responded to the North Face store, in the Bayside Outlet in Rehoboth Beach, for a shoplifter. Troopers learned that three unknown male suspects entered the store, took merchandise and fled in a dark gray Dodge Journey.
Members of the DSP Highway Safety Unit saw the Journey traveling northbound on Coastal Highway, tried to pull it over, but it sped away and a pursuit ensued. DSP said the Journey drove recklessly on Coastal Highway and troopers ultimately canceled the pursuit for the safety of other motorists.
The investigation is ongoing as troopers are working to identify and locate the suspects. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call DSP Troop 7 at 302-644-5020.