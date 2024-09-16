SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating reports of credit card skimmers found at Wawa locations throughout Sussex County. The reports came in over the weekend and police say the investigation is currently in the early stages.
DSP encourages anyone who made purchases at the locations below between Aug. 31 - Sept. 14 to review their banking accounts for fraudulent transactions.
- 24930 John J Williams Highway, Millsboro, Delaware
- 30155 Veterans Way, Wawa, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
- 35436 Wolfe Neck Road, Wawa, Rehoboth, Delaware
- 17663 Dartmouth Drive, Lewes, Delaware
Dover and Camden Wawa's have also been found with fraudulent devices at the self-checkout. In the wake of these reports, law enforcement encourages the public to remain vigilant. They are reminding people of several tips on how they can prevent becoming victims of fraud. Police say customers should:
- Inspect card readers for signs of tampering, which include unusual keypads or card slots
- Look for hidden cameras that might be recording PINs
- Monitor financial accounts for fraudulent activity
- Report any suspicious behavior to both law enforcement and store management