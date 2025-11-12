LEWES, Del. — Cape Henlopen High School dismissed students early Wednesday morning after a power outage left the building without electricity. The outage began around 7:30 a.m. when a substation in Lewes went down, temporarily cutting power to the area. The power was restored to the high school at about 3:30 p.m. according to the district.
Students were dismissed at 9:45 a.m., and buses transported regular riders home. School leaders expect power to be restored later today, with classes resuming as normal on Thursday.
However, sports and after school activities were effected for Wednesday afternoon, including no practice for cheer, winter track, unified flag football and swimming.