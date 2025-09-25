DEC

Approximately 4,882 people are currently without power. (DEC)

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - As of 10:05 p.m. all Delaware Electric Cooperative members impacted by this evening’s outage should now be back on. 

Crews confirmed around 4:17 p.m. that the outage was caused when a contractor struck one of the cooperative’s main lines. Repairs began shortly after.  

As of 8:30 p.m. the cooperative said crews had to cut power to about 900 homes that previously had power restored as it worked to fix the underground power lines.

"Our team worked as quickly and safely as they could, and we appreciate everyone’s patience as they worked to restore power tonight," the cooperative said in an update on Facebook.

