MILTON, Del.- Power is back on in Milton after an outage left more than 2,000 customers in the dark. According to Delmarva Power’s outage map, electricity was restored around 8:15 p.m.
Delmarva Power’s outage map can be found at this link.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...West-northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt, becoming west Friday, and extremely rough waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...West to west-northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, and southern Delaware, northeast Maryland, central, northern, northwest, and southern New Jersey, and east central, northeast, and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. &&
Reporter
Kristina DeRobertis joined CoastTV as an anchor and video journalist in August 2024. She has been with Draper Media since 2022 and previously worked as a reporter for WBOC out of the station's Dover Bureau. Kristina holds a degree in journalism and media studies with a minor in digital communications from Rutgers University.
