delmarva power

Delmarva Power's outage map last updated at 6:23 p.m. (Photo: Delmarva Power) 

MILTON, Del.- Power is back on in Milton after an outage left more than 2,000 customers in the dark. According to Delmarva Power’s outage map, electricity was restored around 8:15 p.m.

Delmarva Power’s outage map can be found at this link. 

 

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Kristina DeRobertis joined CoastTV as an anchor and video journalist in August 2024. She has been with Draper Media since 2022 and previously worked as a reporter for WBOC out of the station's Dover Bureau. Kristina holds a degree in journalism and media studies with a minor in digital communications from Rutgers University. 

