REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Rehoboth Beach Commissioners and Mayor approved a resolution asking DelDOT to move forward with several new all-way stop intersections aimed at slowing traffic and improving safety across the city.
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REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Rehoboth Beach Commissioners and Mayor approved a resolution asking DelDOT to move forward with several new all-way stop intersections aimed at slowing traffic and improving safety across the city.
The plan calls for new all-way stops at State Road and Munson/Grove, State Road and Hickman/Canal, Columbia Avenue and Gerard Street, and Columbia Avenue and Fourth Street. The resolution also includes additional stop signs at Henlopen Avenue and Gerard Street, and Henlopen Avenue and Third Street.
City officials said the proposal comes after about 120 signatures from residents concerned about speeding, especially along State Road, Columbia Avenue and Henlopen Avenue. Officials said the city could look at other streets later, but this first round focuses on some of Rehoboth Beach’s busier roads.
Because some of the roads are state-maintained, the plan now goes to DelDOT for approval before the signs can be installed. Before the actual stop signs go up, city officials said temporary warning signs will be posted first to alert drivers to the new traffic pattern.
For people who live nearby, the change is welcome. Robert Streimer, who lives on Henlopen Avenue, said drivers often speed between stop signs.
“The cars speed from one stop sign to the next,” Streimer said. “So this will slow them down a little.”
Jackie Hill said she supports the change because of concerns about distracted drivers.
“There’s just a lot of distracted drivers,” Hill said. “And we see it all the time when we come down here. So I think that’s a great safety measure that they want to put in place.”
No timeline has been announced for when the new stop signs will be installed.
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