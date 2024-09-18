BRIDGEVILLE, Del. — Four lab mixes—Axle, Buddy, Lola, and Drake—will make their adoption debut at the Animal Rescue Center on Wednesday, September 18. The dogs were among 20 animals rescued from neglect at a Bridgeville property on August 14.
The dogs, who required extended care due to severe sarcoptic mange, have now completed their treatment and are ready to find new homes.
Cocoa, a pregnant dog also rescued in the same operation, and her puppies are still undergoing care. The puppies are expected to be available for adoption in about a month.
Senior Operations Manager, Laura Page, recalls the day she learned about the case.
"The Office of Animal Welfare reached out and said they had a really sad case of one dog."
After finding numerous dogs suffering from neglect and abuse, BVSPCA knew they had a serious case on their hands.
"They got a warrant and went out to the property and found that there we about 20 more dogs," said Page.
Page told CoastTV that the staff was not able to touch the dogs for nearly a month.
"Our staff has to go in with complete personal protective equipment (PPE). They had to completely mask, gown up," Page explained.
According to Page, the dogs received numerous treatments and extensive care.
"The treatment is a topical treatment as well as a bath. The topical treatment kills the mites. Then there are baths that help get rid of the dead mites, debris and help the skin feel better," said Page.
The dogs suffered from sarcoptic mange, which caused the death of one dog.
"They will completely lose all of their hair and then begin to lose their skin. It's a debilitating, horrible thing."
Page even helped deliver puppies. She says the process started around 11:30 p.m. and concluded at 3 a.m.
Page says the dogs have done a complete 180.
"The open wounds are gone. The scabs and sores are gone. Their coat has grown back pretty well on all of them again."
will take place at the ARC, located at 19022 Shingle Point Rd, Georgetown, the same building as the Eastern Shore Pet Resort. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.