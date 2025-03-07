FENWICK ISLAND, Del. – A harp seal rescued in Fenwick Island this week has died.
For three days, the seal hardly moved. Concerned for its well-being, the Marine Education Research & Rehabilitation Institute (MERR) stepped in to help.
"Despite our best efforts to address some of his issues, his body had already started shutting down," MERR wrote in a post Friday. "We were at least able to get him off the beach before the huge storm hit. He seemed to have lived a long life, and was at the end of his life cycle."
The rescue operation began with the team putting up signs to warn the public and setting up a barrier around the seal to ensure no one got too close. They kept a close watch on the animal, monitoring its condition.
When it was time for transport, the harp seal was carefully placed in a crate and taken to a rehabilitation facility. However, this particular rescue came with more challenges than usual, as Thurman explained.
"We normally rescue pups and yearlings, so our equipment is geared for them, and most of the facilities that take them in for rehab are geared for them as well," Thurman said.
According to Thurman, the harp seal was transported to the National Aquarium in Baltimore for further care and observation, where it later passed away.
"He was strong and tough even at the end, so we named him Taurus, to fit our constellation naming theme," MERR wrote.
MERR says it is raising money in Do More 24 to buy a larger crate, which will help seals like Taurus.
The public is encouraged to report stranded marine animals to MERR so they can be properly assessed and rehabilitated.