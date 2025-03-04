DELAWARE – Do More 24, Delaware’s largest day of giving, kicks off this Thursday at 6 p.m. The campaign is a 24-hour day of giving aimed at helping nonprofits raise more money and engage new donors. Do More 24 Delaware begins Thursday, March 6 at 6 p.m. and ends 6 p.m. on Friday, March 7.
Local nonprofits across Delaware support a variety of causes from sectors such as arts and culture, animals, childcare, community advocacy, housing and employment, environmental protection, and healthcare. According to the campaign, the goal of Do More 24 Delaware is to inspire Delawareans to come together for 24 hours and contribute as much as they can financially to the causes and organizations that are important to them.
Listed below are just a few of the many local causes in Sussex County participating in Do More 24 Delaware. For a full list of causes, visit domore24delaware.org.
MERR Institute
- The MERR Institute has a goal of raising $7,000 with the hope of purchasing medical equipment to aid in the triage of rescued marine mammals and sea turtles. MERR provides response and rescue for stranded animals found throughout Delaware.
Brandywine Valley SPCA
- The BVSPCA is Delaware’s only open-admission shelter and cares for more than 10,000 pets each year that are in need of finding a forever home in Delaware. During Do More 24, the BVSPCA has a goal of raising $40,000.
Delaware Center for the Inland Bays
- The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays is a nonprofit that participates in public outreach, restoration projects and more. The Center has a goal of raising $10,000.
CHEER, Inc.
- In Sussex County, CHEER provides programs for seniors to empower adults and over to live healthy and independent lives. CHEER has a goal of raising $5,000.
La Red Health Center
- La Red offers primary care, dental services, women’s health care, HIV/STI testing and more for children and families throughout Sussex County. During the Do More 24 campaign, La Red has set a goal of raising $20,000.
CAMP Rehoboth
- During Do More 24, CAMP Rehoboth has a goal of raising $12,000 to help support its LGBTQ+ community center. The organization provides diverse arts, health and community-building programs.
Higher Ground Outreach
- Higher Ground Outreach is a nonprofit that has a mission to serve homeless communities in Delaware. Higher Ground has a goal of raising $85,000 during Do More 24.
Historic Lewes Farmers Market
- During Do More 24, the Historic Lewes Farmers Market (HLFM) has a goal of raising $10,000 for its programs that support family farms and provide fresh food for those in need.
Do More 24 Delaware uses the Delaware Gives platform to organize donations. This website allows nonprofits and donors to track how much is raised over the giving period. Additional incentives are available from the Do More 24 sponsors and additional external organizations. Prizes can be found online.
To find a cause or sign up for a reminder to donate, visit domore24delaware.org.