Sussex Honor Band

Dr. Hannah Morrison directs the junior band at the Sussex County Honor Band concert held at Cape Henlopen High School on Feb. 27.

 Alyssa Baker

LEWES, Del. - Music lovers gathered at Cape Henlopen High School Thursday night as students from 21 middle and high schools performed in the Sussex County Honor Band concert.

The young musicians earned their spots through auditions last month and were placed in either the junior or senior ensemble. Despite having only two days to rehearse, they showcased their talents under the direction of guest conductors Dr. Hannah Morrison from West Chester University and Anoa Green from the Baltimore School for the Arts.



Many of the musicians had just met for the first time at rehearsals, which only took place the day before and day of the concert. These students will continue their musical journeys with upcoming concerts at their respective schools later this spring.

Tags

Locations

Producer

Alyssa Baker joined the CoastTV team as a producer in February 2023. She is from Philadelphia. Alyssa graduated from West Chester University with a degree in media and culture. She participated in multiple broadcasting internships while in school, most recently with WPHL 17 in Philadelphia. 

Recommended for you