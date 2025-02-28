LEWES, Del. - Music lovers gathered at Cape Henlopen High School Thursday night as students from 21 middle and high schools performed in the Sussex County Honor Band concert.
The young musicians earned their spots through auditions last month and were placed in either the junior or senior ensemble. Despite having only two days to rehearse, they showcased their talents under the direction of guest conductors Dr. Hannah Morrison from West Chester University and Anoa Green from the Baltimore School for the Arts.
Many of the musicians had just met for the first time at rehearsals, which only took place the day before and day of the concert. These students will continue their musical journeys with upcoming concerts at their respective schools later this spring.