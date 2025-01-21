GEORGETOWN, Del. - A non-profit's call to action has been answered after working with Georgetown officials.
People could be seen warming up watching a movie at Higher Ground Outreach, escaping freezing temperatures outside.
These people are homeless and often come to Higher Ground Outreach for heat and a warm meal.
Now, after originally being denied, this local non profit is allowed to provide overnight emergency shelter during these cold temperatures.
This is something Lou Hernandez, Director at Higher Ground Outreach, was fighting for.
"So we want it to be a place that we can help those that are stuck out here and have them be warm, safe and fed during those conditions," said Hernandez.
CoastTV spoke with Mayor West who, before this emergency status was granted, expressed concerns about the facility not being large enough to house people.
Lou feared the worst could happen if these people couldn't find shelter.
"My fear is that an individual will find himself in a position where they're cold, no place to go and possibly wind up dying from exposure."
Hernandez says he's not looking to permanently house people, he only wants to provide shelters during extreme cold or in other extreme cases such as hurricanes.
He stands strong in his belief that the homeless are still part of the community whether people like it or not and regardless of their housing status.
Joshua Hellard is the Code Purple Site Director in Georgetown. He hopes that everyone is able to find shelter since the Georgetown location, located at the Georgetown Presbyterian Church, is only able to take in 14 people.
"I have heard stories of people that have passed away because of the freezing cold and you know, it hurts," said Hellard.
"As far as where we can house them right now with everything at capacity, we can try and stretch the rules a little bit, but it's not sustainable."
Shortly after 2 p.m., Hernandez's wife received an email from the Town Manager sharing that their overnight emergency shelter status will go into effect on Tuesday at 4 p.m. and will conclude on Friday at 4 p.m.
Those here at Higher Ground Outreach say this is a win for the community. For the next few days, these Georgetown non-profits will be able to provide shelter and potentially save a life.