BERLIN, Md - Three seats, including two on the town council, were on the ballot in Berlin's Municipal Election on Tuesday. The only contested race was incumbent Shaneka Nichols and Daniel Packey in District 3. Nichols beat Packey with 62 votes compared to the four Packey secured.
Mayor Zack Tyndall ran unopposed for re-election. According to Berlin officials, Tyndall will be declared the winner now that the election results are final.
It is also the same situation in District 2 where Jack Orris Jr. ran unopposed.