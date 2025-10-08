OCEAN PINES, Md. -A man was arrested Wednesday morning after crashing a pickup truck into a USPS mailbox on Ocean Parkway. The Ocean Pines Police Department identified the driver as a wanted fugitive from Missouri.
The crash happened around 9:50 a.m. near the North Gate bridge. Emergency responders and officers arrived to find a red Ford F150 overturned on its driver’s side after hitting a U.S. Post Office mailbox mounted in the median. First responders said the driver was assessed, but the driver declined further medical treatment or transport.
Police said the driver, 34-year-old Matthew Kyle Crawford, had been driving too fast for the wet road conditions and lost control of the truck. No one was seriously hurt.
While investigating, officers discovered that Crawford did not have a driver’s license. They also learned he had an outstanding warrant for theft from the state of Missouri, and that Missouri was willing to take him back into custody.
Crawford was taken into custody, processed at the Ocean Pines Police Station, and later appeared before a District Court Commissioner. He is now being held without bond at the Worcester County Detention Center while awaiting extradition.
Crawford faces multiple charges, including:
Speed greater than reasonable
Failure to control speed to avoid a crash
Driving without a driver’s license
Fugitive from the state of Missouri