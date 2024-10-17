Shawnee Road

At approximately 4:51 a.m., a Kia Sorento traveling eastbound failed to negotiate a curve and went off of the roadway, striking a telephone box, a gas line and later a tree.

GREENWOOD, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred early Wednesday morning on Shawnee Road. The victim was identified by DSP Oct. 17 as Joshua Reynoso-Velasquez.

DSP reported that the driver, 28-year-old Reynoso-Velasquez from Seaford, was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Shawnee Road was closed for about three hours while the crash was investigated. The DSP Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the crash and police ask witnesses to contact Master Corporal R. Albert at (302) 703-3266.

