SALISBURY, Md. - A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered by the Maryland Department of State Police and Crime Solvers of the Eastern Shore for information that leads to the arrest and the conviction of the person responsible in a deadly shooting in Wicomico County on Monday.
When troopers arrived to the 800 block of West Road after 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28, they found Tevin Mumford. The 32-year-old Salisbury man was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional where he later died.
Another victim, 33-year-old Ekoye Emmanuel Spates also of Salisbury, was taken to Tidalhealth and later transferred to Christiana Care in Delaware for treatment. The case is now being handled by the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit.
Callers are encouraged to call police through a dedicated TIP line at 410-548-1776.