GEORGETOWN, Del. — The Georgetown Town Council has approved changes to when people can sleep in the town’s Circle.
Previously, sleeping in The Circle was prohibited between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. Under the newly approved ordinance, that restriction now extends from sunset to sunrise.
Town officials say the change follows growing concerns from residents who say Georgetown has seen an increase in homeless individuals, particularly near the train tracks and wooded areas.
"We changed the time, so they won't be sleeping in there at nighttime. They sleep during the daytime. We'll let them go into sleep, during the daytime. But once the sun goes down, they're going to move on," Mayor Bill West said.
The Georgetown Police Department says it receives daily complaints about panhandling but notes that sitting on sidewalks and holding signs are forms of protected free speech under the law.