DELMARVA- Some portions of Delmarva are waking up to snow, while for those in the southern half, flakes are just starting to fall, if at all.
In Milford and farther north, snow is visible and sticking to the ground.
Meanwhile in Milton, as of 7:20 a.m., snow is just starting to stick to roofs, cars, and grass.
A live view into Rehoboth Beach and coastal towns south of that show the wintry mix just starting to fall.
DelDOT says trucks have been working overnight, with roads brined all across the state.
CoastTV Meteorologists anticipate the snow to stop falling late morning/early Sunday afternoon. A winter weather advisory is in place until 1 p.m.
