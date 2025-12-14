Milford snow

An image of Sunday morning snowfall in Milford 

DELMARVA- Some portions of Delmarva are waking up to snow, while for those in the southern half, flakes are just starting to fall, if at all.

In Milford and farther north, snow is visible and sticking to the ground.

Meanwhile in Milton, as of 7:20 a.m., snow is just starting to stick to roofs, cars, and grass.

Dec 14 snow

In Milton, snow is just starting to stick to roofs and cars early Sunday morning.

A live view into Rehoboth Beach and coastal towns south of that show the wintry mix just starting to fall.

DelDOT says trucks have been working overnight, with roads brined all across the state. 

DelDOT Trucks

DelDOT's map shows plow and brine trucks working during this winter weather event.

CoastTV Meteorologists anticipate the snow to stop falling late morning/early Sunday afternoon. A winter weather advisory is in place until 1 p.m.

What are you seeing? Send us your photos and videos of the snow to news@wrde.com 

Evening Broadcast Journalist

Madeleine has been with Draper Media since 2016, when she first worked as Sussex County Bureau Chief. She helped launch the rebranded CoastTV in 2019. As co-anchor of CoastTV News at 5 and 6, Maddie helps organize the evening newscasts and performs managerial responsibilities such as helping find and assign stories, approving scripts, and making content decisions.

