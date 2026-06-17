This article has been updated to include the victims’ conditions, information about the shooter and ChristianaCare’s latest response.
WILMINGTON, Del. — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting Tuesday afternoon at ChristianaCare Wilmington Hospital, according to Wilmington Police Chief Wilfredo Campos.
Wilmington Police confirm the suspect was arrested Tuesday night. Police say the 23-year-old man was found in Philadelphia and is awaiting charges and extradition.
Officers surrounded the hospital in the 500 block of West 14th Street after the shooting was reported at about 3:30 p.m. Police located two people suffering from gunshot wounds inside the facility.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting and a possible motive remain under investigation. Police have not released the victims’ identities.
ChristianaCare placed the Wilmington campus on lockdown and diverted patients from its emergency department as officers searched and secured the facility.
The health system later announced that the campus had reopened and was safe and secure, with no ongoing threat to patients, caregivers or visitors.
“Our hearts are with the victims, their families and loved ones, and everyone affected by today’s violence,” incoming ChristianaCare President and CEO Jennifer Schwartz said in a statement provided by Senior Communications Manager Arshon Howard. “This is a tragic and deeply painful moment for our community.”
ChristianaCare said it is continuing to work with Wilmington police and other law enforcement agencies as the investigation continues.
Schwartz thanked hospital caregivers, Wilmington police, first responders and ChristianaCare’s Public Safety team for their response.
“In the face of fear and uncertainty, our caregivers stayed focused on what matters most, caring for patients and supporting one another,” Schwartz said.
ChristianaCare has activated wellness and behavioral health resources for caregivers affected by the shooting.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact investigators.