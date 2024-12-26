REHOBOTH BEACH - Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth Beach had a busy day of post-Christmas returns, with stores opening their doors at 10 a.m.
While most stores follow their standard return policies, customers should check with individual retailers for specific guidelines, as some may have holiday-specific exceptions or extended return windows if looking to make a return or exchange.
Rachel Utsch and her family continued their annual tradition of shopping the day after Christmas.
"We come over and get Christmas presents for next year or the year after," said Utsch. “It’s just a nice family day walking around, and we enjoy getting a good deal.”
Some stores are offering post-holiday sales for customers who shop during this time.
Carla Williams, manager of Vera Bradley at the outlets, said the store had been busy with a steady flow of customers. "We’ve had a lot of people in, spending their Christmas money," Williams said.
While the holiday season may be winding down, the festive spirit remained alive at the Tanger Outlets. Many shoppers, whether returning gifts or buying for next year, enjoyed the warm weather and the opportunity to enjoy a relaxing day of shopping in Rehoboth Beach.
Most of the outlets will be open to customers until 9 p.m, and you can check the hours of any store on the Tanger Outlets website.