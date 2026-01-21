LEWES, Del.- Tharros Village organizers told Sussex County Planning and Zoning Wednesday they are not asking for new permission to store supplies, but want a county condition updated to match an existing state agreement.
Speaking before the commission, Tharros volunteer Frank Arena said the organization has been allowed by the Delaware Office of Management and Budget and the Delaware Department of Transportation to keep supplies on the property year-round.
Arena said those items are stored out of sight, behind DelDOT salt barns.
The request centers on Condition K of the county’s conditional use approval.
Arena said that requirement is redundant, given the state agreement, and creates added costs and delays tied to filing and county meetings.
Commission members said they understood the concern but were hesitant to remove the condition altogether. Several commissioners suggested amending Condition K instead, so it reflects the state agreement while still giving the county clarity and oversight.
The commission deferred action on the request to allow time to draft revised language. Members said the goal is to better align the condition with Tharros’ operations while also protecting the county and residents.
Arena said the requested change would allow organizers to build up the site, including installing more durable tents that better protect people from the elements and adding electricity so guests can charge devices and safely store medications.
No date has been set for when the revised condition will return to the Planning and Zoning Commission.