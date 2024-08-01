DEWEY BEACH, Del. - The town of Dewey Beach has been leasing the Dewey Beach Patrol Station on Dagsworthy Street from the state for years. The town has been working with Representative Schwartzkopf and Secretary Bullock of the Delaware Economic Development Authority for almost a year to transfer the property to the town.
Since the late 90s, the Dewey Beach Patrol has called the Lifesaving Station home. The current Lifesaving Station on Dagsworthy Street is actually a replica of the Coast Guard station that stood in the exact spot during the 1800s. The main reason the town wants to own the building is to ensure they never have to deal with increasing leasing prices.
Town Manager Bill Zolper says the town also wants to preserve the property.
"As you can see from just looking around, there's a lot of townhomes and condos in the area, and this is one of the last few buildings that has not changed," explained Zolper.
If the agreement goes through, the town cannot sell or develop the property, and it must continue to be used for public service as a lifeguard station. If the town does take possession, it wants to designate it as a historical site since it is the site of the original lifeguard station.
Dewey Beach Patrol Captain Todd Fritchman says his team needs this building to keep the community safe.
"It's everything to us, and without it, we wouldn't have the ability to provide a really professional service," said Fritchman.
Since 65 lifeguards operate in the building, the town wants to expand the restrooms, add showers, and provide lockers for the guards if it takes over the property.
